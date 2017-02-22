How Moonshine Shaped North Carolina

Moonshine has shaped the culture and economy of North Carolina for hundreds of years. In the 19th century, sales from moonshine helped fund Civil War efforts, while in the 20th century, moonshine jump started the careers of prominent NASCAR drivers. North Carolina writer Frank Stephenson Jr. considers himself a lifelong student of moonshine. As a youth, he joined his father, a part-time deputy, on moonshine busting raids. As an adult, he set out on a quest to explore the legacy of moonshine throughout the state.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Stephenson and co-author Barbara Nichols Mulder about their new book “North Carolina Moonshine: An Illicit History,” (The History Press/2017).​