Heart Infections Spike Along With Opioid Addiction

North Carolina has been battling a growing opioid addiction epidemic. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from North Carolina hospitals show the rise in intravenous drug use is also causing a sharp increase in the rate of heart infections.



Infections including endocarditis have increased more than twelvefold since 2010, with especially big upticks beginning in 2013. The majority of patients are young, rural residents, and 42 percent of them are either uninsured or on Medicaid, accounting for $9.3 million in healthcare costs. Host Frank Stasio talks with CDC epidemiologist Aaron Fleischauer about the new study, the impact of the rising number of heart infections on the state’s hospitals and taxpayers, and possible strategies to address these trends.

