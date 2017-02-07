Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina

Hari Kondabolu Stands Up For Political Comedy

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina
  • Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks politics, Indian accents, and why his mom is the funniest person on earth
    Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks politics, Indian accents, and why his mom is the funniest person on earth
    Photo Yoon Kim
Comedian Hari Kondabolu has performed on the Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His work explores his experience being raised in Queens, New York by Indian parents. And though his parents have provided him with plenty of comedic gems, Kondabolu does not use Indian accents in his stand-up.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Kondabolu about his new documentary on the Simpson’s character “Apu”, his comedy album “Mainstream American Comic,” and about getting political onstage. 

Copyright 2017 WUNC-FM. To see more, visit WUNC-FM.