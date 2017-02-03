The Gravy Boys Pour Out New Tunes

Triangle-based Americana band, The Gravy Boys, recently emerged from the recording studio with a fresh batch of songs with influences ranging from pop to bluegrass. Their new tracks are rich and layered and channel the foot-stomping stage performances.

The Gravy Boys’ Steve Storms, Steve Celestini, Bill Spagnardi, Joe Spagnardi and Tom Spagnardi join host Frank Stasio in the State of Things studio to share their new songs and to chat about the blurred boundaries of Americana music in North Carolina. The band takes the stage at The Blue Note Grill on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

