The ‘Grand Master’ Of Mystery Writes Swan Song Novel

In 1981, Margaret Maron published a mystery novel about NYPD homicide detective Sigrid Harald and her investigation of a poisoning. More than 35 years and 31 titles later, Maron felt she had one more story to tell before retiring from novel writing.
In “Take Out” (Grand Central Publishing/2017), Maron returns to her original protagonist in her Manhattan art-world setting. Harald dives into the apparent poisoning of two homeless men found dead on a city bench and follows the clues into the world of opera, art and a growing list of suspects. Host Frank Stasio talks with Maron about her new book, her beloved characters and her perspective on a long and successful career. Maron reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at
Maron reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
