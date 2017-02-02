The Future Of DACA Under Trump

Last week, President Trump brought immigration policy to the forefront with his travel ban of certain immigrants and refugees. The controversial executive order has left immigrants from countries both on and off the Trump administration’s list wondering if their security is in jeopardy. During the presidential campaign, Trump said he would eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A discussion of DACA under Trump

The program, also known as DACA, was put in place in 2012 under the Obama administration and allows young adults who came to the United States illegally as children to receive a two-year renewable protection from deportation, a work permit and a Social Security number. But since the election, President Trump has suggested he will not roll back the program in its entirety. Host Frank Stasio talks with Evelyn Smallwood. immigration attorney, and Yazmin Garcia Rico, DACA recipient and graduate student at the UNC School of Social Work, about the effects of DACA.

