Fighting Back - Restaurant & Bar Staff Learn Self-Defense

Asheville’s tourism boom has brought a lot of attention to the region’s restaurants, bars, and craft breweries. That attention has led to more customers. That in turn is leading to workers at those places seeking out help in defending themselves from unruly patrons. Asheville Citizen-Times reporter Mackensy Lunsford wrote about self-defense classes being taught to restaurant industry workers at Pack Memorial Library in today’s edition of the paper. She sat down with WCQS news director Matt Bush and says many students in those classes are women.