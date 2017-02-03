FBI Raid & Impeachment In Cherokee

WCQS news director Matt Bush speaks with Smoky Mountain News reporter Holly Kays

Thursday was quite the tumultuous day in Cherokee. The FBI raided the Qualla Housing Authority. In October, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to the authority announcing it was investigating multiple claims of fraud. The authority serves the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The tribal council for the Cherokee on Thursday also announced impeachment proceedings will commence against Principal Chief Patrick Lambert. Reporter Holly Kays of the Smoky Mountain News spoke with WCQS to recap the day's events.