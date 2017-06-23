Dark Histories Loom In Loamlands’ ‘Sweet High Rise’

Kym Register and Will Hackney are Loamlands, a folk-rock band whose often dark lyrics focus on local stories like urban development in Durham and overlooked queer history. The title track off their newest album, “Sweet High Rise,” is a direct reflection on watching the One City Center on Main Street in Durham climbs upward, forever changing the city skyline. Register’s thoughtful lyrics are supported and sometimes played off against contrasting layers of Hackney’s arrangements.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Register and Hackney about their upcoming performance at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens on Wednesday June 28 at 7 p.m., their vinyl release, and a poignant new music video that explores a historic and brutal attack on gay men in Durham.

