Cherokee Tribal Council Begins Impeachment Process For Chief

Earlier this month, the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee voted 9-3 to begin the impeachment process for Principal Chief Patrick Lambert. The vote shows the divisions within the tribe. On the same day the vote took place, dozens of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Qualla Housing Authority in Cherokee, NC and seized file cabinets and computers filled with records and various documents. The FBI investigation is a part of Lambert’s mission as principal chief to clean up corruption left from the previous administration. Host Frank Stasio talks with Holly Kays, reporter for The Smoky Mountain News, about the tensions between Lambert and the Tribal Council and what is next in the impeachment process.



Copyright 2017 WUNC-FM. To see more, visit WUNC-FM