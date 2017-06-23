Carrie Poppy: Can Science Reveal The Truth Behind Ghost Stories?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Truth And Lies.

About Carrie Poppy's TED Talk

After visiting a bookstore, Carrie Poppy started feeling odd: pressure on her chest and auditory hallucinations. She thought it was a spirit – until she found another explanation for her symptoms.

About Carrie Poppy

Carrie Poppy is a writer, comedian, and podcast host. Her show, Oh No, Ross and Carrie, explores fringe science, spirituality and claims of the paranormal in our world.

After believing she was haunted — and subsequently finding a scientific explanation for the phenomenon — she chose to become an investigative journalist, collecting evidence to explain paranormal claims. She is currently writing a book about cults.

