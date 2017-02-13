Buncombe County Marriage Rate Above Declining National Average

WCQS news director Matt Bush speaks with Citizen-Times reporter Emily Patrick

Love has been the in the air in Buncombe County in recent years. The marriage rate in the county has increased as the national average has fallen. Two reasons are largely why - a marketing push showcasing Buncombe County as a wedding destination has led to a drastic rise in out of state marriages taking place here, as well as the legalization of same-sex weddings in North Carolina in 2014. Asheville Citizen-Times reporter Emily Patrick took a look at the marriage rates for a story in the Valentine's Day edition of the paper. She spoke with WCQS news director Matt Bush about her findings.