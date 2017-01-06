Related Program: 
Bluegrass Artist Sierra Hull Discovers Less Is More

By & Charlie Shelton 1 hour ago
  • Bluegrass mandolinist Sierra Hull's latest album is 'Weighted Mind'
    Gina Binkley

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Sierra Hull has been playing music professionally since she was just a kid.

Now, at 25, Sierra has released a new album that is a departure from her previous work. "Weighted Mind" features a more stripped down version of Sierra Hull's sound- a departure from her earlier works. “Weighted Mind” is nominated for a Grammy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hull about her life and career, and she performs songs from her new album.


