Bluegrass Artist Sierra Hull Discovers Less Is More

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Sierra Hull has been playing music professionally since she was just a kid. Now, at 25, Sierra has released a new album that is a departure from her previous work. "Weighted Mind" features a more stripped down version of Sierra Hull's sound- a departure from her earlier works. “Weighted Mind” is nominated for a Grammy. Host Frank Stasio talks with Hull about her life and career, and she performs songs from her new album.
Now, at 25, Sierra has released a new album that is a departure from her previous work. "Weighted Mind" features a more stripped down version of Sierra Hull's sound- a departure from her earlier works. “Weighted Mind” is nominated for a Grammy.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Hull about her life and career, and she performs songs from her new album.
Copyright 2017 WUNC-FM. To see more, visit WUNC-FM.