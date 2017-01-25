Bending Time And Gender Through ‘Orlando’

In 1928, writer Virginia Woolf portrayed the story of an Elizabethan nobleman in her novel “Orlando: A Biography.” The story follows Orlando as he becomes a woman and travels through time. Orlando’s journey takes on a 21st-century spin in the stage adaptation by Sarah Ruhl. Durham-based theater group The Delta Boys have brought Ruhl’s adaptation to Manbites Dog Theater. Host Frank Stasio talks with actors Emily Anderson, Skylar Gudasz, Rajeev Rajendran, Caitlin Wells and Dale Wolf about the production and bringing Woolf’s words to the stage. “Orlando” runs through Sunday, January 28 at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham.

