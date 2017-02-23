Related Program: 
#BackChannel: What The Grammys And Academy Awards Mean For Popular Culture In 2017

  • Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles
Earlier this month, pop singer Adele took home the Grammy for album of the year for her album “25.” Many people, including Adele, believed the award should have gone to Beyonce for the album “Lemonade.” But Adele’s accolade is in line with how Grammys have been doled out in recent years; a black artist has not won album of the year since Herbie Hancock in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards takes place this weekend. Many spoke out against the academy last year for the lack of diversity in its nominations. Seven actors nominated for an award this season are people of color, but whether or not the Oscars are actually changing to be more inclusive remains to be seen. Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neil, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

