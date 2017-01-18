Related Program: 
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina

#BackChannel: Popular Culture Prepares For A New President

By & Charlie Shelton
The State of Things: Covering the issues, topics and cultural fabric of the state of North Carolina
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, from left, Anthony Anderson and Kenya Barris participate in the "Black-ish'" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association summer press tour
    Richard Shotwell / AP Photo

As Donald Trump’s inauguration draws closer, popular culture wrestles the influence of the president-elect. In its latest episode, ‘Lemons,’ the ABC television show ‘Black-ish’ grappled with post-election grief and what the impending presidency might mean for communities of color.

Meanwhile, the movies “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” both won awards at the Golden Globes, but that didn’t stop reporters and celebrities from conflating the two titles as “Hidden Fences.”

Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with experts

Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

 
