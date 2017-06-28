BackChannel: BET Awards, Remembering Prodigy And More

Earlier this week, the BET Awards recognized some of the best in black entertainment. At the awards, Chicago-based artist and activist Chance the Rapper delivered a stirring speech after receiving the BET Humanitarian Award. Chance the Rapper was praised for recently donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.



The program also included recognition for the rapper Prodigy, who was one half of the hip-hop duo Mobb Deep and died earlier this month after complications with sickle cell disease. The BET Awards were somewhat a capstone to African-American Music Appreciation Month, also known as Black Music Month. Host Frank Stasio talks about the awards, Black Music Month and more with Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African-American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

