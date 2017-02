Listen Tuesday morning at 10 and again Thursday evening at 8 for the January 14th concert by the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. Guest conductor Courtney Lewis conducts  Variations on a Theme of Haydn by Brahms, the Third Symphony by Robert Schumann, and Haydn's C major cello concerto with guest soloist Cicely Parnas.

Listen Tuesday morning at 10 and Thursday evening at 8. Chip Kaufmann will be your host.