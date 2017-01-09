Asheville Symphony on WCQS

Join us Tuesday morning at 10 and Thursday evening at 8 for a broadcast of the Asheville Symphony's November 19th concert, Rhapsody in Blue. The concert features pianist Conrad Tao in a performance of one of George Gershwin's best-loved works. (Tao's encore following the Rhapsody is, by itself, worth the price of admission!) Also on the all-American program, two works from Aaron Copland; the suite from the film score he wrote for "Our Town," and the suite from the 1939 ballet Billy the Kid, and David Diamond's Symphony No. 4 from 1945.

Listen for the ASO on WCQS Tuesday morning at 10 and Thursday evening at 8. Chip Kaufmann will be your host.