Asheville Finalizes Changes To Pritchard Park

The Asheville city council has finally decided on changes for Pritchard Park in downtown. They include fencing, meaning that portions of one of the city's iconic spaces will be sealed off. Asheville Citizen-Times reporter Joel Burgess has been on the story since the city started looking at changes. Burgess says many of the changes were necessary because of overuse of the park, or as he puts it, the parking being "loved to death." He joined WCQS news director Matt Bush to discuss what the city has decided to do.