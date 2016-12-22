Alison Arnold: Holiday Plants

Q: Flowering holiday plants can add color to the home or office as a gift or simply as holiday color.. so when I say the words “Holiday Plant” what first comes to mind?

A: Poinsettia of course! A definite Holiday plant found in red, pink, gold, white and a variety of both traditional and funky non traditional variegated colors.

Poinsettias do best in a bright indirect light and away from both hot or cold air drafts. If the plant comes in a decorative wrapping make a hole in the bottom or remove it when watering. And water often enough to keep the soil evenly moist but not soggy. Don't let the plant sit in the water for too long since this will cause root rot. If this happens you will see the foliage wilt and turn yellow… which of course can happen with EITHER too little and too much water.

Q: What about Christmas Cactus – that seems to be a hardy plant that holds up will through the holidays?

Yes… the Christmas cactus is actually a thornless cactus member, can be easy to care for and can become part of your houseplant collection and bloom next year without a lot of effort. The Christmas cactus is available in pink, white, red, and violet. It likes bright, indirect light and since it’s a cactus it prefers light to moderate watering. Again too wet it will rot and if its too dry the flower buds will drop off.

Q: I’ve seen Amaryllis kits for sale in the store.. these large flowers come from a bulb don't they?

Y: Yes.. The Amaryllis is a tropical plant and has large, 8-10 inch blooms that come in shades of red, pink, orange, coral, white and even bicolor like red and white. Amaryllis do better if they are pot-bound and so it’s good to use a pot with a drainage hole of course and just barely larger than the bulb. Leave about 2/3 of the bulb above the soil level and water thoroughly. When it begins to grow, you can move the amaryllis to a sunny location and then water whenever the soil feels dry to the touch.

Q: After the amaryllis has finished blooming what do you do to keep it for the following year?

A: Basically you cut the flower stalk and let it grow as you would any other houseplant throughout the summer. In September, you will bring it inside and withhold water for 5 to 8 weeks. And then in November.. you’ll remove all of the old foliage, repot it, place it in a sunny location and start watering again. When the plant starts growing again you can fertilize it and new blooms should appear in about 3 to 8 weeks.

Q: It seems like bright light, cool room temperatures and even moisture is key to keeping these plants colorful through the season.. does this go for the Christmas trees and greenery as well?

A: Absolutely… be sure to check the Christmas tree stand daily and keep it filled. Also keep the tree in a cool room or away from heating sources like fireplaces, heaters, and vents. Trees with rootballs should be placed in a tub for easy handling and in a cool location at all times.. and for less mess when watering place several handfuls of ice on top of the ball and allow them to slowly melt. The less time a Christmas tree with roots is in the house and the sooner you can plant it.. the more likely it is to survive to bring memories down the road.