Alison Arnold: Holiday Plants

By 4 hours ago
  • Christmas poinsettias
    Christmas poinsettias

Q: Flowering holiday plants can add color to the home or office as a gift or simply as holiday color.. so when I say the words “Holiday Plant” what first comes to mind?

A: Poinsettia of course! A definite Holiday plant found in red, pink, gold, white and a variety of both traditional and funky non traditional variegated colors.

Poinsettias do best in a bright indirect light and away from both hot or cold air drafts. If the plant comes in a decorative wrapping make a hole in the bottom or remove it when watering. And water often enough to keep the soil evenly moist but not soggy.  Don't let the plant sit in the water for too long since this will cause root rot. If this happens you will see the foliage wilt and turn yellow… which of course can happen with EITHER too little and too much water.

Q: What about Christmas Cactus – that seems to be a hardy plant that holds up will through the holidays?

Yes… the Christmas cactus is actually a thornless cactus member, can be easy to care for and can become part of your houseplant collection and bloom next year without a lot of effort. The Christmas cactus is available in pink, white, red, and violet. It likes bright, indirect light and since it’s a cactus it prefers light to moderate watering. Again too wet it will rot and if its too dry the flower buds will drop off.

Q: I’ve seen Amaryllis kits for sale in the store.. these large flowers come from a bulb don't they?

Y: Yes.. The Amaryllis is a tropical plant and has large, 8-10 inch blooms that come in shades of red, pink, orange, coral, white and even bicolor like red and white. Amaryllis do better if they are pot-bound and so it’s good to use a pot with a drainage hole of course and just barely larger than the bulb. Leave about 2/3 of the bulb above the soil level and water thoroughly.  When it begins to grow, you can move the amaryllis to a sunny location and then water whenever the soil feels dry to the touch.

Q:  After the amaryllis has finished blooming what do you do to keep it for the following year?

A: Basically you cut the flower stalk and let it grow as you would any other houseplant throughout the summer. In September, you will bring it inside and withhold water for 5 to 8 weeks.  And then in November.. you’ll remove all of the old foliage, repot it, place it in a sunny location and start watering again. When the plant starts growing again you can fertilize it and new blooms should appear in about 3 to 8 weeks.

Q: It seems like bright light, cool room temperatures and even moisture is key to keeping these plants colorful through the season.. does this go for the Christmas trees and greenery as well?

A: Absolutely… be sure to check the Christmas tree stand daily and keep it filled. Also keep the tree in a cool room or away from heating sources like fireplaces, heaters, and vents. Trees with rootballs should be placed in a tub for easy handling and in a cool location at all times.. and for less mess when watering place several handfuls of ice on top of the ball and allow them to slowly melt. The less time a Christmas tree with roots is in the house and the sooner you can plant it.. the more likely it is to survive to bring memories down the road.

Tags: 
Alison Arnold
Gardening Tips
Jeremy Loeb

Related Content

Alison Arnold: Becoming More 'Fire Aware'

By Dec 7, 2016
North Carolina Forest Service

Fire has been on the minds of many in western North Carolina over the past several weeks as wildfires swept across the region.  In her commentary this week, WCQS gardening expert Alison Arnold has some tips on how to protect the home against fires.  

Jeremy Loeb: Although the rain in recent days may ease the risk of wildfire potential across the western part of the state we aren’t out of the clear yet. It seems like a good time though to become more “fire aware”  - not only about prevention and protection but also the benefits of fire.

Alison Arnold: Evaluating Tree Health Risk

By Sep 29, 2016
shutterstock.com

In her gardening segment this week, Alison Arnold talks about evaluating trees for their health and risk as we get into fall.  

Jeremy Loeb: It’s the end of the growing season and some trees already show fall color while others have that end of the summer “wear and tear” look…... is this a good time to evaluate trees for overall health and maybe even risk?

Alison Arnold: Fall Wildflower and Garden Perennial Color, Houseplants

By Sep 15, 2016
carolinanature.com

Jeremy Loeb: By the look of the trees and plants it’s obvious that summer is coming to an end and we are quickly moving into Fall color season.. what is it about this time of year? I cant put my finger on it..but it seems like such a bittersweet time…

Alison Arnold: I totally agree.. it’s hard for me to leave summer behind and yet I and I bet a few gardeners would also welcome a little cool weather. But yes it’s not really summer and not yet fall.. a definite time of transition.

Alison Arnold: What To Do When Your Garden's Dry

By Jul 21, 2016
countrylivingfamily.com

In her commentary this week, Alison Arnold talks about some more ways to deal with drought conditions.

Alison Arnold: Impact of Drought on Gardens

By Jul 14, 2016
crownovergreen.com

In her commentary this week, WCQS gardening expert Alison Arnold tells us what the impact of drought is on gardens and plant life.    