Affordable Housing Project Takes Shape In Asheville, But How Much Does It Help?

By 2 minutes ago
  • Drawing of proposed complex at 338 Hilliard Street
    Drawing of proposed complex at 338 Hilliard Street
    City of Asheville

Affordable housing may be the single biggest issue facing the city of Asheville at this time, as rents around the city to continue to rise while wages for workers do not.  Voters last fall okayed bonds to help the city start building more affordable housing.  But the first project Asheville lawmakers approved since then has been in the works for some time before that.  The 64-unit (36 will be considered 'affordable' under the criteria the federal government uses) complex will be located on 338 Hilliard Avenue on what is currently a city park maintenance facility.  Jason Sandford of Ashvegas has written extensively about not just this project but affordable housing in general in Asheville.  He joined BPR's Matt Bush to give an update on the latest regarding the project and what it means for city residents.

Tags: 
BPR News
Asheville
Asheville City Council
affordable housing
Ashvegas

Related Content

Report: NC Will Add 220K Apartments By 2030

By Jun 16, 2017

Apartment demand in Raleigh will grow at one of the fastest rates in the country, according to a new housing report.

In fact, the research estimates that apartment units will increase by 69 percent in the greater Raleigh area by 2030.

Asheville Isn't Alone In Affordable Housing Problems

By May 8, 2017
Matt Bush BPR

Asheville isn't alone when it comes to problems with providing enough affordable housing.  Citizen-Times reporter Emily Patrick found the struggle is often greater in areas well outside of the city in Western North Carolina.

Asheville Project to Provide More Affordable Teacher Housing

By Mar 7, 2016

A planned apartment complex in Asheville will make it easier for new teachers to find housing in a city where affordable housing can be hard to come by.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the project which will have 28 units is expected to open by early summer of 2017.