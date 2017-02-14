2017 Moth StorySLAM Schedule

The wildly popular Moth StorySLAMs will continue in Asheville throughout 2017. The StorySLAM is a monthly competition, where the stage is open to any and all with a story to tell on the evening's theme. The schedule and themes [as posted] are listed below.

WCQS, which airs The Moth Radio Hour on Sunday nights, is the sponsor of the Asheville StorySLAM. Moth shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. Each show starts with a theme, and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways. Since each story is true and every voice authentic, the shows dance between documentary and theater, creating a unique, intimate, and often enlightening experience for the audience.

Asheville is one of the newer SLAM cities and is the smallest city ever selected to participate. The Asheville StorySLAM happens (usually) on the 3rd Thursday of every month at The Mothlight* in West Asheville. Tickets go on sale one week before each show and sell out within minutes.

Asheville Schedule (with descriptions for interested storytellers)
Tickets for all events are available one week before the show, at 3 pm ET at The Moth.org

02/16/17
LOVE HURTS: Prepare a five-minute tale about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love! The misery of good love, gone bad! The anguish of one-way love! Bring stories of your heart, kicked to the curb by the people or places or things you love...or used to love. Love that "Hurts So Good" also welcome.

03/16/17
WONDERS: Prepare a five minute story about life's knee-buckling moments. Feeling small under the stars, meeting the love of your life, finding the toy before finishing the cereal box. Expansive views or small, perfect instants. Regale us with tales of ventures into uncharted territory....and how your life was changed forever by what you found there.

04/20/17
FRESH - Prepare a five minute story about the crispest and cleanest of life's offerings. A new zip code, spouse, haircut or nose. Out with the stale, and in with the freshly baked. Tales of reinvention, from love life shakeups to a test drive of the new and improved you!

05/18/17
KARMA: Coincidence? I think not! Prepare a five-minute story about cosmic justice. Did a rude comment come back to bite you? Or have you unwittingly saved your own neck through an act of random kindness? Whether you’re fated for success or doomed for failure, what goes around comes around. Better tip your bartender!

06/15/17
CHEATING: Prepare a five-minute story about CHEATING. Stepping out, crib sheets, tax evasion or stacked decks. Tricks, swindles, cons and frauds. Philanders and chiselers and flimflammers, tramps and thieves. Broken hearts and bank accounts, sneaks and dirty dogs.

07/13/17
THEME - TBD

08/17/17
THEME - TBD

09/07/17
THEME - TBD

10/19/17
THEME - TBD

11/16/17
THEME - TBD

12/21/17
THEME - TBD

Venue:
The Mothlight
701 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC 28806
7:00 pm Doors Open / 7:30 pm Stories Begin
*Please note - The Mothlight is a 21+ venue.

